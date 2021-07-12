Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin averages 114 new coronavirus cases per day

By WBAY news staff
WSAW
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials say the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is likely connected to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. Statewide, genetic testing on random samples found 83 that were the delta variant, but that’s a jump from 35 cases in mid-June. Health officials say it reinforces the need to get vaccinated -- not only because the vaccines have been shown to be effective at reducing or preventing symptoms from the delta variant but because a large, unvaccinated population can be an incubator for more COVID variants.

