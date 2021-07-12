Patricia A. Paulson, 79, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Patricia A. Paulson, 79, of Hellertown, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the VNA Hospice House at St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was born in Fountain Hill on March 9, 1942 to the late Emanuel F. and Helen R. (Pavlinsky) Vogel. She was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and Bethlehem Business College. Patricia was an administrative secretary at the Lower Saucon Township Police Department for 27 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, and First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. Patricia enjoyed playing golf, cooking and baking.