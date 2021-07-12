Cancel
Tennessee State

Newark Man Charged With Murder In Hotel Death Of Tennessee Woman, 32

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
Nasier T. McCray Photo Credit: Essex County Sheriff

A Newark man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman at a Newark hotel, authorities said.

Nasier McCray, 23, is accused of killing Tennnessee native Jessica Hilton in a hotel on Clinton Avenue, where she had been living, on July 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

McCray is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was being housed at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

