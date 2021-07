MINNEAPOLIS — Twins fans are getting a little less Sho-time than they might have thought this series. A day after the Angels announced All-Star Shohei Ohtani would not pitch at Target Field in the four-game series between the Twins and Angels, Ohtani was out of the lineup for Friday's lineup altogether. Without him in the lineup, Los Angeles led for most of the night until the Twins chipped away before scoring two eighth-inning runs to beat the Angels, 5-4.