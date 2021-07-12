Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Man Who Turned Himself in Now Charged in San Angelo Murder

By Luke Matsik
Posted by 
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia, who turned himself in to Lubbock police on Friday, July 9th, has now been charged with murder out of San Angelo. KAMC News reports that at 1:16 a.m. on Monday, June 28th, San Angelo police responded to the Inn of the Conchos, located in the 2000 block of North Bryant, in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 41-year-old Daniel Chandler, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

1025kiss.com

Comments / 0

102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Kamc News#Kfyo#Niche Com#Neighborhood Scout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Sketch Related to Skeletal Remains Found in Lubbock Released to Public

On Wednesday, July 28th, Lubbock Police released a sketch related to skeletal remains that were found earlier in the year. Back on March 15th, someone was walking their dog in the 1600 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive when they found the remains. Police weren't able to find any identifying information at the scene. Initially, when they were discovered, it wasn't determined whether or not the remains belonged to a human or animal, but it was quickly confirmed to have belonged to a human.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Man Leads Officers on 115 MPH Chase; Receives 30 Year Prison Sentence

28-year-old Zachary Jay Barfield was sentenced on Thursday, July 29th to 30 years in federal prison for gun and drug crimes. Back in November of 2020, officers with Lamesa Police tried to perform a traffic stop on Barfield, who was a felon on parole with an active warrant. Barfield says he saw officers approaching his vehicle and shouting commands, so he fired at officers and sped away.
Cell PhonesPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Woman Wants People to Stop Using Their Front Yards for Fun

I've seen a lot of odd posts on an app called Nextdoor, but the one I saw this morning might be one of the strangest. If you aren't familiar with the Nextdoor app, allow me to briefly explain. The free app is where, in theory, you can communicate with your neighbors, those around your neighborhood and others. Many of the posts include information about garage sales or questions about who to hire for yard and house work. Then, there are many posts about lost pets and questions like: "were those gunshots?"
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

The City of Lubbock Will Pay You to Mow Some Lawns

The City of Lubbock has been backed up when it comes to maintaining lawns for the past 6 weeks, and will now pay contractors to help out. KAMC News reports that the City is about 450 lawns behind, and isn't able to catch back up itself because of a lack of resources. It's also said that mowing a lawn in violation of city code typically takes around 1 to 2 weeks, but because of the backup, it's been taking around a month.
Texas StatePosted by
102.5 KISS FM

This Texas Criminal Mastermind Hasn’t Figured Out Security Cameras

Let's be honest, criminals usually aren't the most cognitive people on the planet. The phrase "sharp as a beach ball" comes into play more often than not with this crowd. In this instance, meet a genius who didn't think for a minute that in this day and age, in a major, big-box home improvement store, there just may be a camera watching him jam some power tools down his pants.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Woman Struck by Gunfire; Suspects Unknown

A Lubbock woman was struck after multiple shots were fired into her home the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. KAMC News reports that it happened at roughly 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of East 61st Street. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the victim, who hasn't been identified, unconscious on the floor covered in blood. Multiple witnesses were surrounding her.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

A Statue of Raider Red Is Coming To Texas Tech

Look around the campus of Texas Tech University and you will find art and statues all over the place. It's actually nice to see all the different art installations and statues that have been built and put into place. Many of the statues around Texas Tech are famous and make for great photo opportunities.
Texas StatePosted by
102.5 KISS FM

This Is Where You Can Find Lyft Self-Driving Cars in Texas In 2022

Would you want to ride in a self-driving car next year? If you live in at least one Texas city, you will be able to thanks to Lyft. The rideshare company Lyft will launch its autonomous rideshare service later this year in Miami, Florida and will later begin operations in Austin, Texas in 2022. We aren't surprised that Austin is getting autonomous Lyft cars before anyone else in Texas, but is it really a good idea?

Comments / 0

Community Policy