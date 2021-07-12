Kirby: Small community on list of most affordable suburbs in Bexar County

The city of Kirby's small-town atmosphere is what many longtime residents like about the San Antonio suburb. The community located along FM 78 is about 8 miles from downtown San Antonio and a short distance from Joint Base-San Antonio Randolph and Fort Sam Houston. Kirby covers approximately 2 square miles and has about 8,664 residents. According to the city's website, Kirby's origins are tied to the construction of the railroad that began in this area around 1890. The city was incorporated in 1955.