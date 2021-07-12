Sony SRS-NB10 Is A Neckband Speaker Aimed At The Work-From-Home Crowd
It was five years ago when we saw Sony's concept personal speakers, which wore around your neck and beamed sound upwards to your ears. While it seemed like a novel idea, the fact that you wore it on your neck very conspicuously made it feel a bit unnatural. Since then, wearable speakers have become a thing, except they took on eyewear as the preferred form factor, making Sony's neckband wearable even less likely to happen. Turns out, we were wrong because they're actually selling it now in the form of the Sony SRS-NB10.
