Upspec xScreen Adds An 11.6-Inch Hinged Display To Your Xbox Series S
Yes, people have been converting their home game consoles into semi-portable gaming rigs with a built-in display for quite some time now, either by using conversion cases or engineering their own custom solutions. And yes, people will be doing the same thing with the new generation of consoles. If you want a simple plug-and-play way to do just that, the Upspec xScreen offers a way to do it with the Xbox Series S.www.coolthings.com
