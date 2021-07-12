Upspec xScreen Adds An 11.6-Inch Hinged Display To Your Xbox Series S

Rockstar Games has announced that GTA Online on Xbox Series X|S will add exclusive speed improvements and more to select vehicles. GTA Online is expected to hit Xbox Series X|S consoles later this year, and will hopefully bring a performance boost to the game that can help see us through until GTA 6 is released — whenever that ends up being, of course. One of the changes we can expect to see brought to the game is speed improvements (and more) for select vehicles. This obviously raises the question as to whether cross-gen will be available or not due to Xbox Series X|S owners having performance advantages over players on Xbox One, or if those vehicles will just be levelled out when matchmaking. We’ll let you know once more information has been released.