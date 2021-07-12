Timothée Chalamet Returns to the Red Carpet in a Very Shiny Suit

​​A new trailer for part one of Dune, the epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name, has dropped, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. With its stunning desert visuals, the trailer introduces Chani (Zendaya), a member of the indigenous Fremen people in the desert planet Arrakis (Dune), narrating the oppression her people are suffering (“The outsiders ravage our lands in our eyes,” she says in voiceover). But the trailer also makes sure to hint toward a romance between its two young stars — Chalamet and Zendaya. The former’s Paul Atreides tells his mentor Duncan (Jason Momoa), “I’ve been having dreams about a girl on Arrakis. I don’t know what it means.” A shot of Paul and Chani having a gentle kiss is also shown in the trailer.