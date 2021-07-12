Timothée Chalamet Returns to the Red Carpet in a Very Shiny Suit
As of Monday afternoon, Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated yet long-delayed film The French Dispatch has officially seen the light of day—a moment fans have awaited since its original premiere date in May of 2020. As if that weren’t exciting enough, its screening at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival also marked the red carpet return of one Timothée Chalamet. The 25-year-old actor was unmissable, shimmering in a metallic blazer and the slimmest of pants. (White boots, dark black sunglasses, several Cartier rings and an uncapped Sharpie poised for signatures rounded out the look.)www.wmagazine.com
Comments / 0