Our view: Solve child care dilemma to help people get back to work

Haverhill Gazette
 17 days ago

A revived economy bringing people back to work is not working out for everyone. Businesses throughout our region and the state report struggles hiring people into entry-level and even experienced jobs. But proposals to cancel some pandemic unemployment benefits, perhaps replacing them with signing bonuses to push people back into the labor force, are not the solution, at least not by themselves. They don’t remove a major barrier between many would-be workers and their jobs: affordable, reliable child care.

