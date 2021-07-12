Cancel
Lubbock Man Who Turned Himself in Now Charged in San Angelo Murder

By Luke Matsik
Nineteen-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia, who turned himself in to Lubbock police on Friday, July 9th, has now been charged with murder out of San Angelo. KAMC News reports that at 1:16 a.m. on Monday, June 28th, San Angelo police responded to the Inn of the Conchos, located in the 2000 block of North Bryant, in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 41-year-old Daniel Chandler, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

