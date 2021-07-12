Lubbock Man Who Turned Himself in Now Charged in San Angelo Murder

I've seen a lot of odd posts on an app called Nextdoor, but the one I saw this morning might be one of the strangest. If you aren't familiar with the Nextdoor app, allow me to briefly explain. The free app is where, in theory, you can communicate with your neighbors, those around your neighborhood and others. Many of the posts include information about garage sales or questions about who to hire for yard and house work. Then, there are many posts about lost pets and questions like: "were those gunshots?"