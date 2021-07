After a year of turmoil, Illinois is finally on the verge of dishing out precious new pot shop permits — and hundreds of groups are now in the running. The first of three lotteries for 185 total dispensary licenses is set for Thursday, with the others scheduled next month. Toi Hutchinson, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s chief adviser on cannabis, told reporters Wednesday that 626 of the more than 900 applicant groups qualified for the first drawing, which will determine the winners of 55 licenses.