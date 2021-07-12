Armed intoxicated man arrested after fleeing, deputies say

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the Ammon Division observed a vehicle driving across multiple lanes of traffic and exceeding the speed limit on Ammon Road near 17th Street. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle as it pulled into the parking lot between Walgreens and Ace Hardware. The male driver stopped the vehicle and exited on foot, running away from the deputy and into traffic.