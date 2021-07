HUTCHINSON, Kan. — How much farther to herd immunity? In Reno County, according to the county's dashboard, we're not there yet. A March 2021 article from Nature states that, most estimates placed the threshold for herd immunity, which is where the virus doesn't have enough hosts to circulate, at 60 to 70% of the population gaining immunity, either through vaccinations or past exposure to the virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci has estimated that number between 70% and 85%.