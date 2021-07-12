Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania is considering a package delivery tax to help repair, maintain roads

By Joe Arena, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ueihR_0auf6bU400

PITTSBURGH — Officials in Pennsylvania say they are considering instituting a delivery tax on every package delivered in the state by Amazon, Fed Ex and UPS to help maintain the state’s highways.

Officials said there is a deficit in the state budget and a package tax may solve that. They are also considering implementing the tax on local grocery store and restaurant deliveries.

In 2019 A little over 550 million parcels were shipped in Pennsylvania. Last year that number almost hit 800 million.

And with PennDOT reporting a nearly $8 billion shortage in funding this year the commission says a delivery fee of $0.25 per delivery, which is what’s on the table right now could mean big bucks for our roads.

But for people like Francis Meadows and many others, this tax seems like an unfair burden that on people, who now more than ever rely on shipping services.

“I kind of think it’s tragic that we’re gonna tax people, maybe they’re shut-ins or just different groups of people who aren’t able to get to stores or different people who aren’t close to different locations,” she said.

Meadows said there are other sources of funding the state should be targeting, rather than taxing.

“Taxing pieces that people utilize by choice versus necessity, so your tobacco, your alcohol, your cannabis pieces might make more sense because that’s not a necessity. That is something that you choose to do,” Meadows said.

But Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Yasmin Gramian says taxing purchasers who use Amazon and other delivery services makes perfect sense.

“Anyone who has packages delivered to their front door or uses ridesharing services or shops at a retailer that gives goods delivered by truck are beneficiaries of the national highway system even if they never get behind the wheel of a car,” Gramian said.

This package tax/fee would be a first of its kind in the country but New York and Colorado are also considering the idea. The report will be presented to Governor Wolf on this tax on Aug. 1 in Pittsburgh.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 44

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Package Delivery#Alcohol#Fed Ex#Penndot#Transportation#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Transportation funding panel advancing a $15.6B package

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A transportation funding commission set up by Gov. Tom Wolf to find ways to end Pennsylvania’s reliance on its gas tax will issue a $15.6 billion package of recommendations, which lean heavily on shifting to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee that numerous states are exploring. The Transportation Revenue Options...
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Gov. Kemp blames Biden for low vaccination rate

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sought to shift blame to President Joe Biden for Georgia’s poor vaccination rate Thursday as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continued to sprint upward. The Republican, speaking to reporters, blamed the Democratic president for not doing enough to push the Food and Drug Administration to...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dangerous tornado rips through Philadelphia region

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials in eastern Pennsylvania declared a mass casualty incident after at least one tornado hit an auto dealership in Bucks County, authorities said Thursday. The twister hit the Faulkner Buick GMC dealership in Bensalem Township northeast of Philadelphia, KYW reported. All of the employees at the...
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden pushes federal workers — hard — to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The nation's millions of federal workers will be required to verify they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else face mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and other new rules, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The newly strict guidelines are aimed at boosting sluggish vaccination rates among...

Comments / 44

Community Policy