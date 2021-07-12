Newly released documents outline cause for manhunt this spring
RIGBY — Charging documents give new details about the events leading up to the manhunt of an “armed and dangerous” man this spring. In April, the Idaho Falls Police Department arrested 26-year-old Makena Lagana after the Rigby Police Department reported he had a felony warrant for aggravated assault. Lagana made his initial appearance in Jefferson County on the felony charge with a using a deadly weapon sentencing enhancement on June 26.www.eastidahonews.com
