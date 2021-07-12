Cancel
Clinton County, OH

Jenna Allemang earns ‘Best Overall for Clothing’ at Clinton County Jr. Fair

By GARY HUFFENBERGER
wnewsj.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach of the following earned at least one first-place award in Style Revue modeling or clothing awards during a Clinton County Junior Fair event at the Peterson Building. From left are Addison Swope, Maddie Brausch, Courtney Parker, Jenna Allemang (Best Overall for Clothing), Kenzie Parker, and Kiley Murphy. The modeling winners for their age level are Courtney Parker in advanced, Kenzie Parker in intermediate, and Kiley Murphy in beginner.

