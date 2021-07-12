Booking Platform GetYourGuide Tells Crypto Community To Stop 'HODLing,' Start Traveling

The vaccine rollouts are progressing, which means the rebuilding of traveler confidence isn’t far behind. The next big step is the reopening of international borders, for which we are all awaiting travel bubbles to be established by governments, IATA or other transactional authorities. For hotels that want to capitalize upon this reemergence of global travel, though, a key step you must undertake right now is to configure and automate the way your content is displayed on third-party websites.