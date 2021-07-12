Cancel
Lifestyle

Booking Platform GetYourGuide Tells Crypto Community To Stop 'HODLing,' Start Traveling

By Steve McClellan
mediapost.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin, Germany-based online travel booking platform GetYourGuide has launched a national campaign to announce its official expansion in the United States. The campaign, from independent agency Gut Miami, is tied to the summer vacation and travel season. It addresses the crypto community, encouraging it to stop “HODLing Doge to the moon” (the term refers to a long-term buy-and-hold strategy used by investors) and use it to book experiences on earth instead.

