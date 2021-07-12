Cancel
Monongalia County, WV

Lyme disease growing issue in Monongalia County, across West Virginia

By ANNA MOORE
wchstv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Monongalia County health officials say they are seeing two to four new cases daily of Lyme disease. Dr. Mark Rogers with West Virginia University Urgent Care said when a patient is coming in complaining of a low grade fever, malaise, fatigue ad joint pain, he generally thinks of Lyme disease over COVID-19 as he has not seen a case of the coronavirus personally since about mid-June, according to a news release from the Monongalia County Health Department.

