Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

New York: Anthony Riccio Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud

By Waqar Nawaz
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 17 days ago

New York Business Owner, Anthony Riccio Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud. (STL.News) The owner of a Brooklyn construction business, AD Custom Interiors Inc., pleaded guilty on July 9 to not paying payroll taxes to the IRS. According to court documents, as the sole owner and operator of AD Custom,...

stl.news

Comments / 0

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Taxes#Tax Fraud#Shooting#New York Business Owner#Ad Custom Interiors Inc#Ad Custom#Social Security#Medicare#The Justice Department#Tax Division#Us Department Of#State#Moneygram#Labor Union#Stl News Stl News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
IRS
Related
Income TaxPosted by
Shore News Network

Louisiana Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Second Tax Fraud Scheme

WASHINGTON – A Louisiana woman pleaded guilty today to a conspiracy to defraud the United States. According to court documents, from January through April 2015, Brittany Patterson, of Jefferson Parish, and others conspired to file false tax returns for clients of Pelicans Income Tax and Payroll Services, a return preparation business located in Kenner and Westwego, Louisiana. Patterson and others prepared client returns reporting false income and withholdings in order to generate larger tax refunds. Patterson also filed a return for herself that claimed a false dependent, after obtaining the dependent’s personal identifying information from a client without the client’s knowledge. In total, Patterson and her co-conspirators caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $550,000.
Mississippi StateWDAM-TV

Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to conspiracy in fraud scheme

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) – A Mississippi pharmacist pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE as well as private insurance companies. According to court documents, David “Jason” Rutland, 42, of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of various compounding pharmacies, admitted paying kickbacks to distributors for...
Public Safetystaradvertiser.com

Kauai woman pleads guilty in federal court to multiple fraud schemes

A 49-year-old Lihue woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft related to multiple long-running fraudulent schemes. Leihinahina Sullivan will face up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the...
Glastonbury, CTNew Haven Register

Prosecutors: CT business owner pleads guilty to tax offense

GLASTONBURY — The owner of a local business pleaded guilty to a federal tax offense this week, according to officials. George Lee, 50, of Glastonbury, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Donna F. Martinez via video conference to filing a false tax return. The...
Sacramento, CAvillagelife.com

Home health business owner pleads guilty to fraud

SACRAMENTO — Akop Atoyan, 48, owner of El Dorado Hills-based Excel Home Healthcare has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and one count of conspiracy to pay and receive health care kickbacks. Atoyan and his wife, Liana Karapetyan, also owned and controlled home healthcare and...
Bolton, MSVicksburg Post

Bolton pharmacist pleads guilty to multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme

A Bolton pharmacist plead guilty on Tuesday after his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud private insurance companies, as well as TRICARE. David “Justin” Rutland, 42, accomplished this by referring medically unnecessary compounded prescription medications which he dispensed within his pharmacies that he co-owns. He admitted to his role in these scheme that caused more than $180 million fraudulent charges — $50 million of which was paid by federal healthcare programs.
Portland, ORgorgenewscenter.com

Prolific Tax Cheat Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

PORTLAND, Ore.. An Oregon man pleaded guilty today to six felony charges after failing to pay more than $1.7 million in personal income taxes in a complex tax evasion scheme dating back to 2001. Robert Andrew Lund, of Lebanon, Oregon, pleaded guilty to tax evasion, failure to file personal income...
Kingston, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Treasurer of cops’ union pleads guilty to tax evasion, lying to feds

NEW YORK – A Kingston man who is the former treasurer of the Law Enforcement Employees Benevolent Association and a police officer with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection pled guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to charges of conspiring to evade more than $250,000 in federal taxes, including payroll taxes owed by the union and its employees, and his own personal income taxes.
Lebanon, ORLebanon-Express

Lebanon man pleads guilty to tax evasion

A Lebanon man has pleaded guilty in a complicated multimillion dollar tax evasion scheme that dates to 2001. Robert A. Lund, 64, pleaded guilty to tax evasion, failure to file personal income tax returns, and stealing food stamp and Medicaid benefits, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Former Qualcomm manager pleads guilty in rabbi tax fraud

Jason Ellis admitted to filing a false tax statement in case linked to former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. A former manager at Qualcomm pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Thursday to filing a false tax return, admitting to evading thousands of dollars in taxes as part of a longtime charitable-giving fraud scheme orchestrated by former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Washington StateRegister Citizen

Washington man pleads guilty to wire fraud

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver, Washington man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to wire fraud after embezzling more than $400,000 from his San Diego, California-based employer, according to federal prosecutors. Derick Jonathan Cameron, 37, worked as the financial controller for RAL Investment Corp. He admitted to abusing his...
Income TaxNBC Philadelphia

The IRS Is Sending 1.5 Million Additional Unemployment Insurance Refunds

The IRS is sending an additional 1.5 million taxpayers refunds averaging $1,686 on 2020 unemployment insurance (UI) taxes, the agency said Wednesday. Unemployment insurance benefits typically count as taxable income. However, the American Rescue Plan (ARP), signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, excluded UI benefits of up to $10,200 from taxable income for 2020.
San Jose, CAKRON4

2 San Jose men plead guilty to securities fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Two San Jose men pleaded guilty in federal court in San Francisco this week, admitting to a securities fraud scheme that netted one of the men nearly $1 million. Benjamin Wylam, 42, and Nathaniel Brown, 49, signed separate plea agreements that admitted their guilt to a...
Lawrence, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Former Lawrence resident pleads guilty to Social Security fraud

BOSTON – A Dominican national pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to false representation of a Social Security number and making a false statement relating to health care matters. Ronald Lara Pena, 35, a Dominican national previously residing in Lawrence, pleaded guilty to one count of false representation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy