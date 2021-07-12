New York: Anthony Riccio Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud

WASHINGTON – A Louisiana woman pleaded guilty today to a conspiracy to defraud the United States. According to court documents, from January through April 2015, Brittany Patterson, of Jefferson Parish, and others conspired to file false tax returns for clients of Pelicans Income Tax and Payroll Services, a return preparation business located in Kenner and Westwego, Louisiana. Patterson and others prepared client returns reporting false income and withholdings in order to generate larger tax refunds. Patterson also filed a return for herself that claimed a false dependent, after obtaining the dependent’s personal identifying information from a client without the client’s knowledge. In total, Patterson and her co-conspirators caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $550,000.