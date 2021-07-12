Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Government accused of protecting ‘hate speech’ at university campuses

By Adam Forrest
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbAqT_0auf5Bcf00

Boris Johnson ’s government has been accused of protecting extremists who spout “hate speech” on campus by enabling them to sue universities and student groups.

Academics or visiting speakers will be able to seek compensation through the courts under the government’s controversial legislative plan to expand freedom of speech.

Labour said the plan would give free rein to Holocaust deniers, anti-vaxxers and other extremists by allowing them to spread their “harmful and divisive” ideas at universities and colleges across England.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party, which has described the bill as “troubling and dangerous”, failed on Monday evening to block its passage through parliament, with MPs rejecting an amendment that would have denied it a second reading by 367 to 216.

Speaking in the Commons before the vote, Labour’s shadow education secretary Kate Green said: “The whole House should object to a bill that amounts to legal protection for hate speech.”

Ms Green said the right to freedom of expression was already enshrined in law, adding: “Because of this bill, a group spreading division and hatred on university campuses won’t just be legally protected – they’d be able to sue a university or student union.”

The Labour MP said she worried that “harmful conspiracy theorists”, such as anti-vaxxers, would be protected to speak at universities by the proposed law.

Under the government’s plans, the Office for Students, the higher education regulator in England, would have the power to impose fines if any institution breached a condition to defend freedom of speech.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson denied that Holocaust deniers would be protected by the new law – insisting it would not override existing laws banning hate speech. “This bill will not, and never will, create a platform for holocaust deniers,” the minister told MPs.

The education secretary claimed the government wanted to tackled a “growing intolerance” across England’s campuses which was thwarting academics’ desire to “freely and fiercely seek out the truth”.

Mr Williamson even suggested Charles Darwin – the legendary naturalist who developed the theory of evolution by natural selection – might struggle to get his ideas heard at England’s universities today.

“Wouldn’t it be a tragedy if Darwin had not felt he had the freedom to be able to challenge established thinking? We have to remember, there are those Darwins out there who will challenge the consensus.”

Senior Tories claimed the government was involved in a “battle for Britain” in attempting to tackle “modern McCarthyism”, as they lined up to support the legislation.

Senior backbencher David Davis said: “Today there is a terrible outbreak of intolerance in modern society, the so-called culture wars, which remind me of nothing so much as McCarthyism in the United States … this is like the early stages of a totalitarian repression.”

But Labour said there were only a very small number of events cancelled at universities, amid claims of an worrying “cancel culture” on campus.

Ms Green said figures from the Office for Students showed that only six out of roughly 10,000 events at colleges and universities with external speakers had been cancelled last year.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

191K+
Followers
92K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Charles Darwin
Person
Kate Green
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#Uk#Commons#House#The Office For Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government must set up Covid vaccine centres at university campuses, says Labour

Boris Johnson’s government must set up vaccine centres at university campuses across the country to make sure more students get double jabbed by the autumn, says Labour.The government’s reported plan to enforce mandatory jabs for students before they can return to lectures or halls has triggered a fierce backlash, with student unions branding the idea “hugely discriminatory”.Mr Johnson said to have been “raging” comparatively low levels of take-up of vaccines among younger Britons, and No 10 has not ruled out a requirement for proof of double-jabbed status for students. Labour said banning unvaccinated students would be a “barrier to learning”. Kate Green,...
CollegesKTSA

NORTHWEST UNIVERSITIES: Professors Have Free Speech Too

A top Northwest private University comes under investigation after it punishes one professor, drops the charges, then invents new charges to bring against him. The lawyer for Dr. Richard Paxton joins the Lars Larson Show to talk about this scandal. The post NORTHWEST UNIVERSITIES: Professors Have Free Speech Too appeared...
ImmigrationRegister Citizen

UK lawmakers slam government for failing Windrush victims

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers excoriated the government Tuesday for failing victims of the Windrush scandal, accusing officials of ignoring the plight of those whose lives were torn apart when the authorities improperly questioned their right to be in the U.K. Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said a compensation program run...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reason.com

Government Persuasion vs. Government Coercion: The Employer Speech Analogy

Here's a highly tentative idea that I wanted to flag: As the post on "When Government Urges Private Entities to Restrict Others' Speech" (and the caselaw it cites) reflects, government speech can often be subtly coercive because of the government's background power over the public. As the Seventh Circuit mentioned in Backpage.com, LLC v. Dart, in finding that a sheriff's letter to Mastercard and Visa demanding that they stop doing business with Backpage because of its sex-related advertisements:
SocietyThe Drum

Will social platforms ever actually combat hate speech?

England’s reaching the final of the Euros was dampened by the horrific racist abuse directed at footballers on social media, prompting a coalition of advertisers and brands to demand social platforms do better. The response has been lukewarm. Mobbie Nazir, chief strategy officer at We Are Social wonders whether social platforms will do what needs to be done to combat hate speech.
UEFAAdWeek

Open Letter From UK Ad Leaders Calls on Social Media Platforms to Stamp Out Hate Speech

Following England’s loss to Italy on penalties on Sunday during the final of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championships, the three England players who missed their kicks—Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho—were met with an onslaught of racist abuse on social media, leading to government condemnation and arrests. In response, the country’s advertising leaders have come together in an open letter to call on the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat to enforce stronger rules when it comes to how they police such messages.
Posted by
CNN

China dresses down the US; and climate's 'hammer' blow

(CNN) — Amid an Olympic gold rush and a worsening pandemic, something else is happening that may ultimately do far more to shape the world: Already bitter relations between the United States and China are turning incredibly toxic. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman got quite the earful from...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Judge Intervenes After Lawmakers Use $65,000 Of COVID-19 Aid On Bonuses

A Michigan judge has ordered $65,000 in bonuses paid to county commissioners and staff using federal COVID-19 relief aid to be frozen following public outrage over the funds’ use and a county prosecutor calling the payments illegal. A Genesee County judge on Monday ordered payments made to Shiawassee County commissioners,...
PoliticsBBC

German lawyers wrangle over pensioner's WW2 tank in basement

Lawyers in Germany are wrangling over how to deal with a pensioner who stored a World War Two tank, anti-aircraft gun and torpedo in his basement. The items were removed from a house in the northern town of Heikendorf in 2015 with the help of the army. Prosecutors and defence...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Sohail Pardis was beheaded because the US didn’t reward him for his service

CNN — Sohail Pardis was on his way to pick up his sister in Afghanistan’s Khost province for the upcoming Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a horrific nightmare as he reached a Taliban-controlled checkpoint along his route to Kabul. As CNN reported Friday, villagers witnessed Taliban militants drag Pardis out of the vehicle and behead him.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
Posted by
Axios

GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde defends comparison of Jan. 6 riot to "tourists"

Rep. Andrew Clyde defended comments made during a House committee hearing in which he compared the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot to a "normal visit." Why it matters: The Georgia Republican has routinely tried to downplay the events of Jan. 6, calling the mob of Trump supporters who breached the Capitol "tourists" and voting against awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to officers.
Public Safetyaudacy.com

Report: Hate crime laws lack uniformity across the US

NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century since they were modernized, hate crime laws in the U.S. are inconsistent and provide incomplete methods for addressing bias-motivated violence, according to a new report by advocates for better protections. The report, first shared with The Associated Press ahead of its...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

High Court Applies 'Substantial Disruption' Standard for Off-Campus Cyber Speech

About 50 years ago when students protesting the Vietnam War dominated the news, the U.S. Supreme Court balanced First Amendment rights belonging to students against in loco parentis responsibilities belonging to school officials. The court held that while students do not surrender their First Amendment rights at the schoolhouse gate, school officials may limit speech that would cause a “substantial disruption” on-campus. See Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School, 393 U.S. 503 (1969). In the following years, courts struggled to decide if and how the authority enunciated in Tinker applied to off-campus speech. Today, posts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter complicate the matter, enabling off-campus speech to quickly and easily impact on-campus events. In Mahanoy v. B.L., 594 U.S. ___ (2021), the Supreme Court recently revisited and modernized the Tinker “substantial disruption” standard in the context of cyber speech, holding that schools have less authority to regulate off-campus versus on-campus speech. Importantly, the court considered the competing needs for schools to regulate disruptive speech while respecting the students’ First Amendment rights expressed over the internet.
Politicsbigrapidsnews.com

Sweden prosecutes Iranian man for 1980s war crimes at prison

HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish public prosecutors said Tuesday they have charged an Iranian citizen with committing grave war crimes during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The Swedish Prosecution Authority said the suspect worked in July-August 1988 as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy