Sundyne's PPI Compressors are Becoming Increasingly Deployed For Hydrogen Applications

To meet the challenge of climate change, countries are ramping up plans to accelerate the expansion of low-carbon technologies and to decarbonize their power systems. But the sun doesn’t always shine, nor are winds always sufficiently gusty. To ensure the continued, reliable operation of renewable power sources, there is a need for flexibility in both energy markets and power systems. From 12 to 16 July, more than 44 decision-makers and experts from Europe and Central Asia joined a virtual IAEA meeting to better understand the short to medium term impacts of low-carbon strategies on national and regional energy markets.