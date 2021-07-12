Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Poor People's Campaign looks to puts pressure on Congress

By Marty Johnson
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbpOc_0auf51se00
© Getty Images

The Poor People’s Campaign pressed Congress on Monday to take action on voting rights, a $15 minimum wage and ending the Senate filibuster.

The advocacy group, led by Bishop William Barber and the Rev. Liz Theoharis, has been one of the loudest voices calling for the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers to pass a number of their legislative priorities that have stalled in Congress.

“We're launching a season of nonviolent, moral direct action and civil disobedience to demand four things by Aug. 6, the 56th anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act,” Barber said at a Monday press conference outside the Supreme Court, which was meant to serve as a kick-off for a weeks-long campaign.

The top priority for the group is ending the filibuster, a procedural rule that requires most legislation to win 60 votes to move forward in the Senate. The rule effectively gives the Senate minority the power to block most legislation.

In the current Senate, where Republicans and Democrats each hold 50 seats, the filibuster has stymied several key Democratic bills, including sweeping voter rights legislation.

Democrats are somewhat divided on whether to ax the rule. While a majority of the Senate caucus backs ending the legislative filibuster, moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) are squarely against getting rid of the measure.

Calls for the change have amplified as legislative priorities remained unachieved and Congress’s summer recess draws closer.

While the White House has given full-throated support for the For the People Act as well as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, President Biden , who served in the Senate for more than three decades, has been wary of ending the filibuster.

Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday in Philadelphia on the importance and urgency of the two voting rights bills.

Voting rights are currently the apex of partisan battling, as myriad restrictive voting rights bills have been introduced and passed in GOP-controlled legislatures since the start of the year.

Democrats have blamed former President Trump 's groundless claim that November’s presidential election was stolen from him via rampant voter fraud as one of the catalysts behind the wave of voting legislation.

They’ve also asserted that the GOP wants to suppress voters of color who cast ballots in record numbers this past Election Day, largely for Biden.

Republicans have dismissed these arguments, maintaining that the bills passed are meant to protect election integrity. They also accuse Democrats of wanting to install favorable rules for their party with the For the People Act.

In his remarks, Barber challenged the president to go further and make stops in Texas, Arizona and West Virginia to “make the case for the ending of the filibuster to pass these three things: the For the People Act, the expansion of the Voting Rights Act and the minimum wage of $15.”

“This is not just a Black issue,” Barber said. “This is a constitutional, moral and economic democracy issue.”

Barber explained that for the next three Mondays, the Poor People's Campaign and its allies will stage various rallies and protests across the country, including a women-led moral march that will take place next Monday in Washington, D.C.

As it stands, the House will begin its roughly month-long summer recess on Aug. 2, the Senate on Aug. 9.

Comments / 3

The Hill

The Hill

286K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Liz Theoharis
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Voting Rights#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Unachieved#The White House#The For The People Act#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

(UPDATED) Kyrsten Sinema Might have Just Made the Democrats Dreams to Pass Infrastructure and Budget Reconciliation Much Harder

(UPDATED) Kyrsten Sinema Might have Just Made the Democrats Dreams to Pass Infrastructure and Budget Reconciliation Much Harder. No sooner after Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema conveyed that a deal had been struck on a Senate bipartisan infrastructure deal, she might have thrown the whole process of passing that bill and the Democratic Budget Reconciliation legislation into doubt by stating that she would not support the agreed-upon amount of $3.5 trillion on the likely Democrat only measure.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Leading GOP Lawmaker Calls Biden More Dangerous Than Obama

Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner reports one leading Republican congressman’s assessment of Biden administration policies. Longtime Rep. Kevin Brady said that the Democratic agenda under President Joe Biden is far more extreme than when Barack Obama was president. The Texas Republican, who is the top Republican on the House...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Senate infrastructure deal is a win for bipartisanship, thanks to Sen. Sinema

I remember the angry texts, emails and calls. In April 2017, many of my Republican friends and constituents questioned why, only months after President Donald Trump was sworn in, I joined 60 of my Senate colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter to Senate leadership calling for the filibuster to be preserved. My GOP supporters wanted to know why I did not support a procedural change that would ultimately make it easier to pass Trump’s agenda.
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Officers' powerful Capitol riot testimony underscores Pelosi's partisan blunder

On Capitol Hill, partisanship is coin of the realm. Still, a congressional probe of the Capitol riot should not be political. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can’t help herself. She made the probe irredeemably political by refusing to seat two prominent Republicans — Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.), both tireless Donald Trump apologists — who had been chosen by GOP leadership to serve on the select Jan. 6 Committee.
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Texas Lawmakers Sound The Alarm: Senate Dems Lack Urgency On Voting Rights

WASHINGTON ― Texas Democrats who left the state to prevent Republicans from passing new voting restrictions continued a public campaign in Washington, D.C., this week to convince federal lawmakers to pass sweeping voting rights legislation. And they have a stark warning: National Democrats are fiddling while voters’ rights are in crisis.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Clintons, Stacey Abrams meeting Texas Democrats

The Texas House Democrats who fled their home state to deny Republicans a quorum to pass a sweeping elections reform bill on Thursday will meet with former President Bill Clinton , former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Georgia House Minority Leader and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams. The...
Texas StateKSAT 12

Texas House Democrats spar with congressional Republicans over their protest of state voting bills

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans in Congress took on Texas House Democrats on Thursday in a tense, four-hour congressional subcommittee meeting that drilled into the technicalities of voter restriction bills sitting in limbo back in Austin and at times erupted into angry accusations.
Congress & Courtstelegraphherald.com

Corbin: Clarion call to end political gridlock in America’s Capitol

Americans are privileged to have nine U.S. Senators and 58 members from the House of Representatives who publicly exhibit bipartisanship. They are members of the heralded Problem Solvers Caucus. The caucus — created in 2017 — currently features 29 House Republicans, 29 House Democrats, five GOP Senators, three Senate Democrats and one Independent Senator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House GOP stages mask mandate protest

Nearly 40 maskless House Republican lawmakers walked across the Capitol and onto the Senate floor in protest of the Capitol physician’s decision to reinstate a mask mandate in the lower chamber but not in the upper chamber. Republicans complained that the policy, backed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other...

Comments / 3

Community Policy