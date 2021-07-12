Cancel
Newport News, VA

Member of 36th Street Bang Squad Gang Sentenced

By Waqar Nawaz
STL.News
 17 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, VA (STL.News) A Hampton man was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison for his role in a gang-related racketeering conspiracy, murder, and attempted murder. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ryan Taybron, 24, along with members of the 36th Street Bang Squad gang, were involved in multiple violent crimes in Hampton and Newport News between 2015 and 2017. On June 5, 2015, Taybron and four of his fellow gang members gathered at his Hampton home and discussed killing a rival gang member who was suspected of murdering a 36th Street Bang Squad member two days prior. Taybron provided a handgun to one of the gang members when the gang member left to find the rival.

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

