Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Spend ‘Couple Weeks' Thinking of Future

Rodgers to spend 'couple weeks' thinking of future originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ever since the beginning of the NFL Draft— when Adam Schefter dropped the bomb that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay— the No. 1 story of the offseason across the NFL has been whether or not the future Hall of Famer will play for the Packers this year, or if he’ll force his way out via a trade. Pundits, former teammates and fans alike have tried to glean any kind of information from his cryptic soundbites, but for the most part Rodgers has not let on what his true feelings are throughout the summer.