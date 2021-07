A Border Patrol agent from La Joya was granted a bond in a case in which he faces nine counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, records show. On Friday, Oberlin Cortez Peña Jr. posted a bond of $100,000 with a $5,000 cash deposit in the drug smuggling case in which he was allegedly coordinating with someone he believed to be a smuggler and who he allegedly helped get cocaine and other prohibited items through the checkpoint he manned.