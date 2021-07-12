Currency Exchange Manager Sentenced to One Year
Currency Exchange Manager Sentenced to One Year for Filing False Transaction Reports in Connection with Scheme to Defraud Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market. PHILADELPHIA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Thomas Del Borrello, 42, of Sewell, NJ, was sentenced to one year in prison, two years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine by United States District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe for filing false currency reports in connection with a vast, multi-million dollar scheme to defraud the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market (Market) in South Philadelphia, perpetrated by the Market’s President and CEO Caesar DiCrecchio.stl.news
