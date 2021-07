Casting for the movie “Babylon,” set to be filmed near the Santa Clarita Valley later this month, is searching for more local residents to play extras. Part of the film is set to be filmed near Lake Piru July 21-22, as well as other nearby areas, according to casting director Sande Alessi, who is known for her work on “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” “Argo” and “Fight Club.”