Frozen Treats Shop Arrives on Adams Avenue
A fixture at farmers markets and local events since 2017, Cabeto’s Pops is bringing its premium ice cream bars to a permanent storefront on Adams Avenue. With Viva Pops closed since 2019, Cabeto’s marks the return of frozen pops to Normal Heights; the shop debuts this week and has a grand opening event starting this Thursday, July 15 and running through Sunday, July 18 when the store will be offering one of its tiny pops free with every purchase of a larger pop.sandiego.eater.com
