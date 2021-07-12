Frozen Treats Shop Arrives on Adams Avenue

According to Reddit, there are 17 sounds that people find the most satisfying in the universe. The list includes the pop of a bottle, a golf ball going in the hole, a crackling fire, and even the 'ding' of an airplane when you've reached the gate. Not on the list is the music of the ice cream truck rolling through your neighborhood. But that's one of the most satisfying sounds ever because it's usually followed by you scoring a tasty treat. Growing up my go-to was the Creamsicle. But Idaho goes crazy for the ice cream bar with one of the most memorable ad jingles of the 90's.