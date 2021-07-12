Cancel
Frozen Treats Shop Arrives on Adams Avenue

By Mario A. Cortez
Eater
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fixture at farmers markets and local events since 2017, Cabeto’s Pops is bringing its premium ice cream bars to a permanent storefront on Adams Avenue. With Viva Pops closed since 2019, Cabeto’s marks the return of frozen pops to Normal Heights; the shop debuts this week and has a grand opening event starting this Thursday, July 15 and running through Sunday, July 18 when the store will be offering one of its tiny pops free with every purchase of a larger pop.

sandiego.eater.com

