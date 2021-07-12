Carty Finkbeiner considering another run for Toledo mayor

Former Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner is inching closer to making another run for the city’s top political job, but said Monday he is still undecided about the move. Mr. Finkbeiner, a Democrat, on Monday posted on Facebook what appears to be a campaign slogan, “Carty Cares 4 US,” festooned with hearts. He invited his social media friends to “Please like and share this page for all the latest updates and ANNOUNCEMENTS!!”