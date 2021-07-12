Cancel
Philadelphia teen found injured after abduction, three arrested

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
A 17-year-old Philadelphian who was abducted from his home Sunday night was found badly injured several hours later. Three suspects were taken into custody.

According to WPVI , the boy was taken from the basement of his home around 11:30 p.m. Family members said they heard a struggle in the basement and that the boy was gone when they went to see what was happening. The family also found a bullet hole in the basement but said no one heard a gun being fired.

Philadelphia Police said more bullets and some blood were found outside the home.

Police were able to track the boy’s cellphone and determined he was at another house about 1 mile away.

As a SWAT team stood by ready to enter, hostage negotiators were able to convince three people, a man and two women, each in their 20s, to exit the property. The boy was found bleeding inside with bruises on his face and head. He was taken to a nearby hospital and repeatedly slipped in and out of consciousness.

Police said they did not know why the boy was allegedly abducted by the group but that he appeared to know one if not all three of the suspects. No charges have been filed yet, however.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

