Special enrollment period for MNsure plans ends this Friday

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 17 days ago
Pexels

Minnesotans have until this Friday to enroll in a private health insurance plan through the MNsure exchange.

MNsure opened a special enrollment period in February to help people get on health plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this period comes to an end on July 16.

The pandemic has caused significant upheaval in the employment market, causing some to lose their access to employer-sponsored health plans due to the fallout from COVID-19.

Once the special enrollment period closes, Minnesotans won't be able to enroll again until this November for coverage beginning January.

MNsure says that during the five-month special enrollment period, almost 12,700 Minnesotans have enrolled in plans, and that anyone who received unemployment income at any point in 2021 may qualify for a plan with premiums as low as $0.

You can enroll by visiting MNsure.org and selecting "COVID special enrollment."

