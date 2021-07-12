Special enrollment period for MNsure plans ends this Friday
Minnesotans have until this Friday to enroll in a private health insurance plan through the MNsure exchange.
MNsure opened a special enrollment period in February to help people get on health plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this period comes to an end on July 16.
The pandemic has caused significant upheaval in the employment market, causing some to lose their access to employer-sponsored health plans due to the fallout from COVID-19.
Once the special enrollment period closes, Minnesotans won't be able to enroll again until this November for coverage beginning January.
MNsure says that during the five-month special enrollment period, almost 12,700 Minnesotans have enrolled in plans, and that anyone who received unemployment income at any point in 2021 may qualify for a plan with premiums as low as $0.
You can enroll by visiting MNsure.org and selecting "COVID special enrollment."
Comments / 0