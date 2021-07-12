Road trip: Lake Tahoe’s stunning western shore offers something for all ages

As the COVID-19 pandemic slowly fades into our rearview mirrors, Lake Tahoe‘s scenic western shore lies resplendent, awaiting renewed summer and fall visitors. We recently spent several days along Highway 89, revisiting old haunts, and discovering a few new ones. Lake Tahoe is easy to reach, by taking US Highway 50 out of Sacramento all the way to South Lake Tahoe, and continuing on Highway 89 as it heads north up the lake.