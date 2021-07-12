Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pete Alonso & His Fiancée Stay Off Social Media

By Karl Rasmussen
Posted by 
FanBuzz
FanBuzz
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is one of the most exciting young players in Major League Baseball. The 26-year-old can mash home runs with the best of them and has quickly risen to star status within MLB. While it can be easy to lose focus being a star...

fanbuzz.com

Comments / 0

FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The Cape Cod League#Michigan State University#The University Of Florida#Espn#The Home Run Derby#Jesuit High School#The Florida Gators#The New York Mets#Mlb Draft#The Washington Nationals#The Polar Bear#Toronto Blue Jays#American#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Instagram
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Kris Bryant, ranked

On June 24, the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 win. The victory put the Cubs 42-33 on the season and had them right in the thick of the NL Central race. Now, Chicago has dropped 12 of their last 13 games and everyone including Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo could potentially be traded.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly have trade interest in big name third basemen

The New York Mets want to add some more punch to their lineup, and are reportedly eyeing some big-name third basemen in order to do so. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a possible trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Mets have also maintained interest in Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant since the offseason, though it’s not clear if the Cubs would still be open to trading him.
MLBYardbarker

Home Run Derby has paid Pete Alonso more money than the Mets have

The Home Run Derby has become quite profitable for Pete Alonso. Alonso on Monday won the Home Run Derby, marking his second straight crown. The 26-year-old also won in 2019, when he won NL Rookie of the Year and led the NL with 53 home runs. Alonso beat Salvador Perez...
MLBNew York Post

Mets reached out to Yoenis Cespedes about possible reunion during injury crisis

DENVER — The Mets, pummeled by injuries in the season’s first half, spoke with Yoenis Cespedes’ representation about a possible return of the lively outfielder, multiple industry sources told The Post. The talks didn’t go very far because Cespedes, who impressed scouts with his appearance and performance at a Florida...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Reports: Mets Close To Acquiring Veteran Starting Pitcher

The New York Mets have been atop the NL East for most of 2021, despite a crazy rash of injuries. After adding Jacob deGrom to the injured list, the team was in serious need of another starting pitcher, and it appears that they found one in veteran Rich Hill. The...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Report: Max Scherzer Would Reject Trade To Nats Rival

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is the biggest name on the trade block ahead of Friday’s deadline. It’s starting to look more and more like he’ll be shipped elsewhere for the second half of the season. It’s no surprise the Nationals are willing to part with Scherzer. They’re 8.5 games...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets among contenders interested in signing former World Series MVP

This one could be interesting. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the “Phillies are among teams planning to watch Cole Hamels’ showcase Friday. 114 of his 163 regular-season wins came for Philly, plus of course the 2008 NLCS and WS MVPs. Mets will also be at the Cole Hamels workout Friday. Their starting pitching has been excellent, but like just about all contenders, they are on the lookout for rotation help.”
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Mets Outfielder Makes The Catch Of The Year

New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made one of the best defensive plays of the baseball season on Saturday. With two outs in the top of the first, Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds sent a pitch from Marcus Stroman for a ride. The ball appeared to be just far enough to clear the center-field fence. Well, Nimmo had other plans.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Takes Big Step; Carrasco Expected To Start On Friday

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (right elbow inflammation) took a big step in his recovery process on Tuesday. According to manager Luis Rojas, Syndergaard threw off the mound at Citi Field, which is significant because he has not thrown off a slope since being shutdown on May 27. Syndergaard was initially...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: On base four times in loss

Alonso went 1-for-1 with a double, three walks and a run scored in Friday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh. The first baseman reached base in each of his plate appearances, and he scored the Mets' lone run in the fourth inning. Alonso is up to a .253/.337/.484 slash line with 17 home runs, 49 RBI, 39 runs scored and a stolen base through 312 plate appearances. After the three-walk performance Friday, his walk rate is at 9.9 percent, which is actually the lowest mark in his three-year career. He's also trimmed his strikeout rate to 20.8 percent.
NFLBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Reports Before 2021 All-Star Game

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on Tuesday night. While the annual game is a celebration of baseball's biggest stars, it also marks the unofficial start of the playoff push. The All-Star game also begins the countdown to the trade deadline, which will arrive on July...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Launches 18th homer

Alonso went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 15-11 extra-innings win over the Reds. The two-time Home Run Derby champ hasn't shown any kind of hangover, hitting safely in all four games since the All-Star break. Alonso's first-inning blast off Vladimir Gutierrez was his 18th long ball of the season to go along with a .256/.335/.484 slash line and 52 RBI through 82 contests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy