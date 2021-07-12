Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Festival Ride Nearly Tips…

By Fife
101 WIXX
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore moving here just under 6 years ago, I lived in Traverse City, Michigan. Home of the National Cherry Festival. It’s a little crazy to see them in the news after one of the carnival ride malfunctioned. It began to lose it’s balance and was very close to tipping over. A few videos show the fast acting people in the immediate area. They all jumped on the front of the ride to weigh it forward and from tipping backwards into the river behind it! Humanity at it’s finest!

