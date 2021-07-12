Mexico reports 3,074 new COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3,074 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 89 more fatalities, bringing total figures to 2,593,574 infections and 235,058 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)