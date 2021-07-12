Cancel
ESPN+ subscriptions are getting a price increase on August 13th

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 17 days ago

For the second time in the span of , the price of ESPN+ is increasing. Starting on August 13th, an annual subscription will cost $69.99 per year, up from $59.99 previously. At the same time, the price of a monthly plan is going up as well. Come August 13th, ESPN+ will cost $6.99 per month, up from . Opting for an annual subscription instead of a monthly one will save you about $13 over the span of a year. A Disney spokesperson told Engadget the company will start informing existing customers of the price increase as early as later today.

www.engadget.com

