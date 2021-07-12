FDA to announce new warning on J&J COVID-19 vaccine: reports

© Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is planning to put a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine warning that the vaccine has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system, the Washington Post first reported.

The syndrome is rare, and affects only about 3,000 to 6,000 people every year. The exact cause is not known, but most cases usually start a few days or weeks following a respiratory or gastrointestinal viral infection.

Some vaccines have also been shown to cause GBS in rare instances.

In a statement to various news outlets, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been about 100 preliminary reports of GBS in people who have received the J&J vaccine.

The cases mostly occurred about two weeks after vaccination and mostly in males, many aged 50 years and older, CDC reportedly said.

Neither the FDA nor CDC responded to multiple requests from The Hill.

While GBS comes on rapidly over days to weeks, and the person usually recovers, other disorders develop slowly and can linger or recur. In the most serious cases, paralysis can occur.

FDA plans to note the vaccine is still safe and effective at preventing severe COVID-19 infection, and the risks of developing the syndrome following vaccination is extremely rare, according to reports.

The warning would be the latest blow to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The CDC and FDA paused use of the vaccine for more than a week in April after it was linked to a rare, and potentially life-threatening, blood clotting disorder.

The company has also suffered from production problems at its only U.S. manufacturing plant.