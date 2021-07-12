Mickey Guyton Announces Release Date For 'Remember Her Name' Debut LP

On Monday (July 12), the country singer took to social media to make the big announcement, alongside the elegant artwork for the upcoming collection. Dressed in a flowy red dress, Guyton stands in front of a rocky mountain with her arms in the air as the wind blows her ensemble all around. "Couldn’t be more proud to tell you that my new album Remember Her Name will be released on September 24th!” she captioned the post. "I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them."