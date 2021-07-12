Cancel
Stearns County, MN

2 kids, adult hurt when shotgun accidentally discharges

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1Lv1_0auf38zJ00
Pixabay

Two kids and an adult were injured when a child accidentally discharged a shotgun over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said there was a family gathering on the 36000 block of County Road 171 in Melrose Township on July 10 in which several people were clay pigeon shooting.

"A juvenile had finished shooting and was unloading a 20-gauge Remington pump-style shotgun when the firearm discharged," the sheriff's office said.

The barrel of the gun was pointing toward the gravel driveway when it went off. The blast of the shotgun shell then ricocheted toward a group of people who were watching about 20-30 feet away.

"Several small pellets" hit a 4-year-old, a 9-year-old and a 67-year-old. The adult was treated at the hospital and released, while the two kids were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details about their injuries were shared.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

