Provincetown, MA

‘Handful' of New COVID Cases — Some Breakthrough — Reported in Provincetown

By Sophie Reardon
NECN
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvincetown, Massachusetts, has seen a "handful" of new coronavirus cases in the past few days, Town Manager Alex Morse said on Facebook Monday. The cases were among "folks who spent time in Provincetown" and some were breakthrough cases, people who tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine, Morse said.

Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

‘It’s really distressing what’s going on’: Maura Healey says ‘urgent’ action is needed by state, city to address Mass. and Cass

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday ‘urgent action’ is needed from both state and city leaders to address the opioid crisis and its impacts in the area of Boston known as “Mass. and Cass.”. Boston.com readers submitted questions for the mayoral candidates about Mass. and Cass. We got their...
Maine StateWGME

Gov. Mills expected to give update on face masks in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and the Maine CDC are expected to make an announcement Wednesday on face masks in the state. The US CDC is now recommending people in York and Piscataquis counties wear masks indoors again regardless of vaccination status because those are considered areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
Umatilla County, ORnortheastoregonnow.com

July 27: Umatilla County Health Reports 110 New Cases of COVID-19

New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise sharply in Umatilla County as the health department today reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 for Umatilla County – up 60 from Monday. Today’s new cases bring the county’s overall total to 9,291. There are currently 455 presumed cases of COVID-19 – up 1 from Monday. A total of 92 people have died.
Volusia County, FLWESH

Health department to recommend students in Volusia County follow CDC guidelines on masks

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Volusia County Health Department will ask the school board to reinstate its mask mandate as kids return to class in three weeks. Right now, face masks will be optional for the new school year, but the health department is recommending that the district require students and staff who are not vaccinated to wear masks indoors because children under 12 can't be vaccinated and many older children still haven't been.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities And Towns Have Issued Face Mask Mandates Or Advisories

(CBS) — As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and around the country have risen due to the highly contagious Delta variant, some communities are starting to re-issue face mask advisories or mandates. The Centers For Disease Control has recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial or high COVID transmission mask up indoors. Statewide, Gov. Charlie Baker hasn’t yet announced if Massachusetts will be bringing back a face mask advisory or mandate. Below is a list of cities and towns that have made face mask announcements: Cambridge: Urging residents to wear a mask “in situations where transmission is likely” Nantucket: Advising all residents and visitors to wear masks indoors and in crowded public locations Provincetown: Masks are required for indoor public spaces, restaurants, performance venues, bars and dance floors, fitness centers, retail and personal service shops, offices and other public facilities Wellfleet: Masks required in public buildings, recommended at businesses indoors  
Florida StateDeerfield News

FLORIDA EPICENTER OF COVID-NOT VACCINATED-YOU ARE A PLAGUE RAT-

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Covid cases, and deaths are soaring. Florida is now the epicenter of the Covid outbreak in the United States. The CDC is now recommending all students K-12 wear masks while in school. The CDC is also recommending that all vaccinated people should wear masks again in indoor settings. As of today there were 397,718 new Covid cases in the U.S in the last week. Florida accounted for 22 percent of those cases with 87,470 Floridians infected.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports Over 1,000 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting more than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health reported 1,088 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths Thursday. It’s the second time this week daily case counts have topped 1,000. The rise comes as health officials say the delta variant and unvaccinated Americans are fueling a nationwide surge in cases. This brings the statewide total to 1,223,390 cases and 27,842 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 462 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 87 patients are in ICUs. The...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Breakthrough cases contributing to COVID spike

(July 29, 2021) Health officials say that an upswing in COVID-19 cases is most likely caused by the new Delta variant, but seems to be much less severe in people who have been vaccinated. On Monday Nantucket Cottage Hospital reported 11 new cases, followed by 14 on Tuesday and 20 on Wednesday. But despite the increased numbers, most of the cases have been mild.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

What the new CDC mask guidelines mean for Massachusetts

Several counties in the state have COVID-19 transmission rates at levels at which the CDC says even fully vaccinated individuals should be wearing masks indoors. Amid a national spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance Tuesday recommending that everyone in virus hotspots once again wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Cases of COVID-19 linked to Provincetown outbreak found in Minnesota

Health officials say there have been several cases of COVID-19 detected in Minnesota that have been traced back to the holiday weekend outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann says that all the Minnesotans who have contracted COVID-19 after spending time in the Cape Cod tourist destination over 4th of July weekend were vaccinated, and none of them have been hospitalized.
Provincetown, MABoston Globe

Provincetown COVID-19 cases climb to 882

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Provincetown linked to a cluster that emerged in recent weeks had climbed to 882 as of Wednesday, an increase of 49 from the prior day, Town Manager Alex Morse said Thursday via Facebook. “Note that today’s update of the overall cluster number is the...

