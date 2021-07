We were only treated to four full games of the high-flying Dallas passing attack led by quarterback Dak Prescott. It was shaping up to be a prolific year for the young quarterback, as he had plenty of weapons outside and an Offensive Coordinator ready to throw the ball all around the yard. Then, Week 5 happened, and a horrific, gruesome injury cut his season short. While on the field, he completed 68 percent of his passes, which would have been a career-best, and he was averaging 371.2 passing yards per game, which also would have been a career best. He had a 9:4 TD/INT ratio, and added 93 yards on the ground with three scores. He has a slew of weapons, and some regulars along the offensive line should be returning to full health, but...