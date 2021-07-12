Cancel
Military

US Dismisses Chinese Claim It Drove Away Warship in South China Sea

Voice of America
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENTAGON - The U.S. Navy dismissed as “false” China’s claims that it “drove away” a U.S. warship that passed through the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Monday. The USS Benfold destroyer sailed near the small archipelago, located south of China and east of Vietnam, in a...

