In most series, the third game of a series usually means that things are coming to an end. Instead, it feels like things have only just begun between the Braves and the Mets. This will be the third of a five-game series and it’s one that the Braves may feel good about when it comes to the pitching situation. Charlie Morton is starting, while the Mets are going with twice-DFA’d Jerad Eickhoff. Here’s hoping that the Atlanta lineup shows some life at the plate tonight and can get the job done in this extremely crucial series.