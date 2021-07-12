Severe Weather Statement issued for Rains, Van Zandt by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Rains; Van Zandt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL VAN ZANDT AND SOUTHEASTERN RAINS COUNTIES At 230 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grand Saline, or 15 miles northwest of Mineola, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edgewood and areas along Mill Creek and the Sabine River. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
