Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks; Philadelphia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OCEAN...SOUTHEASTERN MERCER...NORTHERN BURLINGTON CENTRAL MONMOUTH...SOUTHERN MIDDLESEX...SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS AND NORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA COUNTIES At 325 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whittingham, or 10 miles south of New Brunswick, moving northeast at 15 mph. Other strong to potentially severe storms extended from Northeast Philadelphia to Cream Ridge, and were nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Old Bridge, Bensalem, East Brunswick, Manalapan, Willingboro, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Matawan, Riverside, Palmyra, Jamesburg, Hightstown, Bordentown, Cranbury, Beverly, Tullytown, Allentown and Roosevelt. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 9. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 352 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 30 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 44 and 58, and between mile markers 63 and 67. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH