Flood Advisory issued for Lancaster by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lancaster The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Rainfall could top 2 inches within just 30 to 45 minutes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wakefield, Kirkwood and Little Britain.alerts.weather.gov
