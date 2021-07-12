Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall Kiwanis, PlayTri present annual Tri Rock Triathlon

By Editor
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 18 days ago

ROCKWALL, TX (July 12, 2021) The Rockwall Kiwanis will host its annual Tri Rock Triathlon from 7:15 a.m. to about noon Sunday, August 1 at the JER Chilton YMCA at Rockwall, 1210 N. Goliad St. The Sprint Triathlon is open to everyone 13 and older, and comprises a 150-yard pool...

rockwall.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
58K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Sports
County
Rockwall County, TX
Rockwall, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Marketing Services#Tri Rock Triathlon#Jer Chilton#Cdc#Who#Dcd#Grand Masters#The Kiwanis Club#The Rockwall Kiwanis Club#The Playtri Dallas Store#Strava#Blue Ribbon News#Brn Media#Social Media Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Duncanville, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Chamber Weekly Updates – July 30, 2021

Our 24th annual Golf Classic was this past Monday, our first major Chamber event of the year. It was so nice to have a safe event where we could have meaningful interactions again. It shows us that even though we are not completely out of the woods, we can have personal connections with our community. This gives us a positive outlook for the future! Thank you to everyone who participated and let us continue to support Duncanville!
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas Arboretum Dollar Days

Dallas Arboretum: $2 Admission for August Dollar Days. The dog days of summer are the perfect excuse for August Dollar Days at the Dallas Arboretum. Named “one of the world’s most beautiful gardens” by MSN, the Dallas Arboretum offers $2 general garden admission and $5 for parking for the entire month. The many floral beds are bursting with impatiens, lobelias, begonias, salvia, marigolds, zinnias, caladiums, lantana, cannas, vinca and pentas.
Posted by
DFW Community News

Staying Cool at the Senior Activity Center

Southlake Senior Activity Members know all about staying cool. Ask any of our SAC staff or volunteers, and they will tell you that our senior members have fascinating stories to tell. Because our members are amongst the coolest residents in Southlake, the Senior Activity Center hosted an Ice Cream Social on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 1:30-2:30 PM.
Posted by
DFW Community News

DeSoto hosting block party Saturday with games and food to celebrate summer readers

School is right around the corner and students and parents are being commended after participating in DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor’s summer reading program, Tales and Tails. “While reading creates its own rewards by expanding our minds and broadening our horizons, we will be giving away some real awards at Saturday’s End of Summer Block Party at the DeSoto Public Library and we encourage residents of every age to attend and join in the celebration,” Proctor said in a statement.
Collin County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Family Fest / Back-to-School Skate

Join Allen Event Center and Allen Community Ice Rink for Family Fest - a fun-filled day of activities for the whole family!. Fill the Bus with School Supplies - 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Help Collin County students in need get off to a great start this school year. Donate...
Mansfield, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Carla Coleman’s Favorite Things in Mansfield

If you want to know the ins and outs of Mansfield, Carla Coleman is the one to ask. The telecom company manager has been seeking out family fun in this growing part of Dallas-Fort Worth since her daughter Carly was born 16 years ago. Husband-and-father Anthony, a realtor, completes the family.
Heath, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Lorne Liechty, Brad Howard announce release of new book

ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (July 30, 2021) Lorne Liechty and Brad Howard are excited to announce the release of their new book, which is designed to help readers redefine and reshape their lives through good decision making. According to Liechty, “Your life can be forever changed in a single moment – but more importantly, your reaction to a single moment can forever change your character, your fortunes and your future.”
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Connections Wellness Group expansion includes office in Frisco

Connections Wellness Group is planning to open an office at 255 Lebanon Road, Ste. 124, Frisco, within the next month. The business offers individual counseling as well as group therapy for mental health, trauma and other needs. Virtual sessions are also available. The main office is in Denton. A second location opened in June in McKinney. Other offices are coming soon to Arlington, Flower Mound, Plano, Prosper and Southlake. 469-430-1930. https://connectionswellnessgroup.com.
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

World Food Championships Heads To Fair Park This Fall

If you are a fan of competition cooking shows like MasterChef or Top Chef – then do we have an event for you! The World Food Championships (WFC) will take place in Centennial Hall at Fair Park Friday, November 5 through Sunday, November 7. An expected crowd of 25,000 attendees are expected to attend this multi-day, ten-category cooking competition that brings 1500+ top chefs and home cooks from all over the globe to battle it out for a piece of the event’s $300,000 prize purse. Chefs will participate in ten categories for world domination: Bacon, Barbeque, Burger, Chef, Chili, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Soup, and Steak. Outside of its Kitchen Arena, WFC has 20+ tasting experiences for foodies of all ages, including an opportunity to judge some of the event’s 8,000 competition dishes. That’s right, you can claim a VIP seat at one of the judging tables by attending a one-hour interactive event where you’ll be trained by a WFC associate or professional chef on the E.A.T. methodology, which is WFC’s scoring system, that enables judges to rank any dish based on three key criteria: Execution, Appearance and Taste. Only foodies who are E.A.T. certified are eligible to judge at WFC’s Main Event. As a bonus, all judges will receive FREE WFC General Admission access throughout the five-day competition.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Cava opens in Flower Mound

Cava, a build-your-own fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, opened its new Flower Mound location on Friday. The new Cava is located in the old Zoës Kitchen space, 5871 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300. Cava Group acquired Zoës in 2018, and it is expanding into new suburban markets by converting existing Zoës locations, according to a report by Restaurant Dive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy