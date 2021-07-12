Officials Demolish Collapsed Miami Building Despite Pet Parents’ Pleas

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, people who live in condominiums have grown more concerned about the state of their own buildings. Such is the case for Miami Beach resident Mario Juarez who spoke to CBS4. He said his building is exhibiting many of the same signs Champlain Towers South had before it came crashing down and he now has trouble sleeping at night. “We got it because of the view and the access to the park,” said Juarez referring to his condo which is just blocks away from Champlain Towers South. “As you can, see...