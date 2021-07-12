Cancel
Officials Demolish Collapsed Miami Building Despite Pet Parents’ Pleas

By Molly Weinfurter
 18 days ago
WARNING: Content may be sensitive to some readers. The devastation from the collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach never seems to end. After searching through the rubble for over a week, over 100 people and many pets were still left unaccounted for. Many families feared their pets were still inside what remained of the building, causing a panic. So, they rallied for officials to let them inside to search for their furry friends.

