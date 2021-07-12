Logitech BRIO Ultra HD Pro Business Webcam Review: An Essential Work from Home Accessory

You’ve seen it before. A singer on stage sticks a finger in their ear ahead of some insane vocal gymnastics that tumble through pitches normally reserved for sirens and fancy birds. The reason that digit is now plugging up an earhole is that live shows are loud, chaotic soundscapes and if a singer is to stay on key, they need to be able to hear the sounds coming out of their mouth. That’s where in-ear monitors come into play. They’re the big brother of earbuds that replace those fingers to fill the ear canal with a sound mix specifically tailored for individual musicians during a performance. And they can reach into the multiple thousands for the kind of custom-designed indulgences you’ll see on top touring artists. The $99.95 Sennheiser IE 100 Pro in-ear monitors offer this service at a price that’ll appeal to local garage bands. And they’re compatible with an optional $50 Bluetooth module that makes them more convenient to use on the way to and from practice (or after the band breaks up). As long as you don’t expect them to help you deliver a Mariah Carey-level octaves run, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by these entry-level but still professional in-ear monitors.